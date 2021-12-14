Sen. Marshall introduces resolution to halt COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has introduced legislation that would halt the COVID-19 vaccine mandates for healthcare workers.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he continues to fight federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates as he introduces a resolution of disapproval under the Congressional Review Act.

“The Biden Administration’s CMS vaccine mandate is a slap in the face to the hard-working men and women who never took a day off in the frontline fight of the COVID-19 battle. These heroes of the pandemic are being fired for choosing not to take the COVID vaccine, despite many of them having immunity through natural infection. As a physician, I’m confident the vaccine has saved lives; however, whether to receive it is a personal choice between individuals and their doctor – not mandated via executive actions,” said Senator Marshall. “With this CRA, we are continuing to do everything in our power to fight for those who ran to the sound of the battle – for these are the true heroes of the pandemic and deserve our best fight and utmost respect.”

Sen. Marshall said the resolution would stop President Joe Biden’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services vaccine mandate for almost all healthcare employees and would prevent any similar mandates from being proposed in the future.

“Our doctors, nurses, and first responders have been on the front lines since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, saving lives and keeping our healthcare system running smoothly. Now, President Biden’s policies threaten to fire many of those heroic essential workers and exacerbate labor force shortages at our hospitals and first response systems,” said Senator Mitch McConnell (KY), Republican Leader. “I have consistently urged everyone to receive their safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible. I am pro-vaccination. But the federal government should not have the power to dictate individual medical decisions or place additional burdens on our healthcare system by placing mandates on these heroes.”

Marshall said the Congressional Review Act is a legal way for Congress to overturn rules issued by federal agencies, once it has been properly noticed. He said proper notice of the review happens when a regulation is printed in the Federal Register and received by the Clerks of the House and Senate.

According to Marshall, the CMS vaccine mandate regulation was printed in the Federal Register on Nov. 5, 2021, and was noted as received by the Senate Clerk on Dec. 1, and the House Clerk on Dec 9. With over 30 original cosponsors, he said the resolution will get privilege in the Senate, meaning the Senate must bring the legislation to the Floor for a vote in the coming weeks.

“America’s frontline health workers have done incredible, life-saving work throughout this pandemic, but the difficulties and challenges of the last two years have taken a toll. The Biden Administration’s sweeping vaccine mandate risks exacerbating the staffing shortages and burnout health care providers are already facing. Ensuring workplace and patient safety is critical, but so is making sure Medicare and Medicaid recipients have access to the care they need. However, a one-size-fits-all federal mandate is not a reasonable solution now--or ever. Medical decisions are best left to patients and their doctors. I will continue to fight to ensure the federal government stays within the authorities entrusted to it by the Constitution,” said Senator Mike Crapo (ID), Ranking Member of the Senate Finance Committee.

Marshall said the CMS vaccine mandate has been temporarily prohibited from taking effect through two federal courts - one in Louisiana and one in Missouri.

Specifically, Marshall said the judges have found cause to question CMS’s authority to issue the mandate including how the agency bypassed regulatory requirements on notice-and-comment rulemaking, its lack of evidence in breaking precedent from the recommendation of vaccines, and not acknowledging natural immunity.

In addition, Marshall said the federal court judges agreed the mandate would exacerbate the distress and economic harm on already understaffed health care facilities. For nursing homes and rural providers, he said losing even 1% of staff would be catastrophic to the field. He said these providers would be forced to limit available services or close doors for not meeting minimum staffing requirements.

According to Marshall, the federal judge in Missouri further said the states’ challenges to the regulation were likely to succeed based on the merits. He said Kansas was among the states in the Missouri federal court filing.

Additional Senators that joined the CRA include Kevin Cramer (R-Idaho), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Steve Daines (R-Minn.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Rand Paul (R-Ken.), James Risch (R-Idaho), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), and John Boozman (R-Ark.). He said U.S. Representative Jeff Duncan (R-SC), and Republican leaders from the House Energy and Commerce Committee have led the effort in the House of Representatives.

