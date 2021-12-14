RCPD warns of fake officer scamming residents out of bond money

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department has warned residents to be vigilant and not fall for bond scams, which recently left one resident out $2,000 after attempting to bond a friend out of jail.

The Riley Co. Police Department says it recently opened an investigation after a resident was deceived by a person who posed as an officer. It said the resident sent $2,000 to the fake officer through a MoneyPak in order to bond his friend out of jail.

RCPD said officers will never contact a person to request bond money. If a family member or friend is in jail and needs to contact a resident, it said this will happen through a bondsman or the person directly.

Police said if anyone gets a call like this, they should hang up and immediately call RCPD at 785-537-2112 to confirm the person is actually in jail. It also said if someone requests money through MoneyPak or a gift card of any kind, it will always be a scam.

RCPD said if residents see or hear of anyone purchasing a MoneyPak or gift card to pay a bond or repay a vendor for a fraudulent charge, they should ask the person to contact the department to verify. It said money should be in your pocket, not a scammer’s.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.