Puppy scams are another tradition of the holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Scams for selling puppies online, are another tradition of the holiday season.

“We have found that 80% of the ads we have found on search engines on Google for puppies are fake, so these scammers are paying for advertisement so they can get in front of you when you are searching for a puppy,” said Denise Groene with the Better Business Bureau.

If the puppy and the price tag, seem too good to be true, chances are it probably is.

“They create a fake website so they take images of puppies that they stole for legitimate puppy breeders and then they make you want to buy that puppy by wiring them money, gift cards or prepaid gift cards, and when you send the money, its like cash and its gone,” she said.

Some warning signs are if they ask you to pay with apps like Venmo, Zelle, or PayPal.

So, before sending the money, take precautions and ask for proof the dog exists and that your new pal is not a fake one or who’s been photo-shopped.

“If possible contact that breeder and see it in person, go see the living conditions, physically see that puppy before you purchase that puppy if the breeder is further away and that isn’t possible, ask for a video chat, if you get pushed back on either of those of options, you are not working with a legit breeder.”

If you are unsure about the pictures on the website, the BBB has a helpful tip to tell whether it’s real or fake.

“Something else you can do is, you can do a reverse image search on Google so when you are on the website and you see an image of a puppy, you can copy the image of one of those images on Google and at the top, you can click on images and chances are if you are on a fake website you are going to see that dog on several different platforms,” Groene said.

