Advertisement

Over $1 billion recovered by AG’s Office since 2011

FILE - Attorney General Derek Schmidt
FILE - Attorney General Derek Schmidt
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As of Monday, Dec. 13, the Attorney General’s Office has recovered over $1 billion for Kansans since January 2011.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says his office marked an important milestone on Monday, Dec. 13. He said the state has surpassed over $1 billion in recoveries for Kansas taxpayers and consumers.

AG Schmidt said the $1 billion total, from January 2011 through the present, is more than any previous attorney general’s administration has saved in Kansas history. To put the total into perspective, he said the total cost of operating his office since 2011, including all the programs it administers, has been about $250 million. Which means his office has saved more than it spent.

“That success didn’t just happen on its own. We have a terrific team of talented professionals working for Kansas at the attorney general’s office. I’m proud of the work our team does for Kansas, and I hope you are too,” Schmidt said on a video message announcing the record-setting recoveries. “We have worked cooperatively with the Kansas Legislature to enact public policy that helps us stand up for taxpayers and consumers.”

Schmidt said the cooperative efforts include modification to state laws and practices which implemented the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement to stabilize and secure annual payments, strengthening consumer protection laws and helping maximize recoveries from companies that profited by turning a blind eye to addiction to opioid pain medications.

Schmidt said the recoveries by program from 2011-present include the following:

  • Tobacco Enforcement Unit - $655.5 million
  • Consumer Protection and Antitrust Division: $254 million
  • Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division: $119.9 million
  • Solicitors Division: $11.2 million
  • Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division: $2.5 million
  • Other: $1 million

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Hoag (left) and Alexandra Dwyer (right) were arrested Dec. 13th after a search warrant...
Two arrested following search of SE Topeka home
Emergency crews were responding early Monday to a report of a two-vehicle, injury crash in...
Woman injured in two-vehicle crash early Monday in southwest Topeka
Tate's in Aggieville
REPORT: K-State football player injured in shooting at Aggieville Bar
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Masks are back for everyone thanks to municipal mandates.
Masks requirement returns to City of Topeka buildings

Latest News

FILE
KCC, Evergy reach agreement on new electric vehicle programs
Topeka dealership under new ownership, name
FILE - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discusses a legal settlement of nearly $27.6...
Centene Corp. to repay $27.6 million, change business practices after Kansas investigation
FILE - Topeka City Hall
Topeka opens applications for new Ernie Mosher Fellowship Program
FILE
Two Topekans behind bars after police find pounds of marijuana, thousands in suspected drug money