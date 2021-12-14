Over $1 billion recovered by AG’s Office since 2011

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As of Monday, Dec. 13, the Attorney General’s Office has recovered over $1 billion for Kansans since January 2011.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says his office marked an important milestone on Monday, Dec. 13. He said the state has surpassed over $1 billion in recoveries for Kansas taxpayers and consumers.

AG Schmidt said the $1 billion total, from January 2011 through the present, is more than any previous attorney general’s administration has saved in Kansas history. To put the total into perspective, he said the total cost of operating his office since 2011, including all the programs it administers, has been about $250 million. Which means his office has saved more than it spent.

“That success didn’t just happen on its own. We have a terrific team of talented professionals working for Kansas at the attorney general’s office. I’m proud of the work our team does for Kansas, and I hope you are too,” Schmidt said on a video message announcing the record-setting recoveries. “We have worked cooperatively with the Kansas Legislature to enact public policy that helps us stand up for taxpayers and consumers.”

Schmidt said the cooperative efforts include modification to state laws and practices which implemented the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement to stabilize and secure annual payments, strengthening consumer protection laws and helping maximize recoveries from companies that profited by turning a blind eye to addiction to opioid pain medications.

Schmidt said the recoveries by program from 2011-present include the following:

Tobacco Enforcement Unit - $655.5 million

Consumer Protection and Antitrust Division: $254 million

Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division: $119.9 million

Solicitors Division: $11.2 million

Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division: $2.5 million

Other: $1 million

