Osage Co. toy drive sees an ‘overwhelming’ amount of support

By Isaac French
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) -The county’s public safety agencies gathered at the Osage County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday to deliver what they collected to the Help House.

The toys were collected by donation bins set up around the city.

Scott Brenner with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office says he is overwhelmed by the continued support, especially since the drive is only in its second year.

“We outdid what we did last year, I mean you can obviously see with all of the presents here and we are very grateful to all the citizens and visitors of Osage County who have helped donate to our cause, we just want to make sure we get as many toys to as many kids as possible,” said Brenner.

Scott Perkins says he is beyond grateful for the efforts by Osage County Agencies

“The impact that it made, well you can probably hear it in my voice, it’s pretty exciting to hear and to see the exclamation and the parents when they have the opportunity to have this stuff when they would have been challenged before to give some kind of gift here,” said Scott Perkins, the director of Help House.

