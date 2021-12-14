One arrested after Tuesday morning fire in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been arrested after a fire was intentionally set in central Topeka early Tuesday morning.

The Topeka Fire Department says in a release Cole Lindgren, 24, was arrested for aggravated arson and theft on Tuesday after a fire was extinguished in central Topeka.

Just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, TFD said firefighters were dispatched to 1432 SW Tyler St. with reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, it said cre4ws found smoke coming from behind the two-story home.

Crews said two people were inside the home at the time of the fire but were able to self evacuate.

TFD said its preliminary investigation found the fire had been intentionally set. About $1,000 was lost in the fire, all of which is associated with structural damage.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted in the investigation.

