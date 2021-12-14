Advertisement

Officials ID 2 killed in semitrailer collision in Kansas

FILE
FILE
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified two people killed in the collision of two semitrailers east of Dodge City.

The crash happened at U.S. 50 and U.S. 283 about 4:50 a.m. Monday, investigators said, when a northbound semi failed to yield at the intersection and collided with an eastbound semi. Both semitrailers then caught fire, officials said.

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office said first responders pulled the driver of the northbound semi, a 38-year-old woman from Mineral Wells, Texas, from the wreckage and rushed her to a Wichita hospital with serious injuries.

A passenger in her truck, 38-year-old Julius Cooper also of Mineral Wells, and the driver of the other truck, 39-year-old Michael Hansen of Mohave Valley, Arizona, died at the scene, officials said.

