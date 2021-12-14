Mount Zion Church providing holiday meals-to-go

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka church is giving out holiday dinners-to-go this weekend.

New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist church is partnering with the Topeka Rescue Mission ministry and the Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Committee to put together a drive-thru meal giveaway.

The meals will be served starting at noon Saturday at the church, located at 2801 SE Indiana St. No sign-up or payment is required.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.