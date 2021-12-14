Kentucky man talks moments tornado hit, community relief efforts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Bowling Green, Kentucky was hit particularly hard after an EF-3 tornado hit the area.

On Monday, the Warren County coroner confirmed that fifteen people have died due to the storm.

Adam Wink of Bowling Green says he was lucky enough to seek shelter in time before the storm hit, but what he saw after will stick with him the rest of his life.

Adam Wink says he didn’t realize the extent of Saturday’s storms until a family member reached out telling him and his fiancée to take shelter.

“We didn’t know how close it was but we live in a third floor apartment and we knew it wasn’t a great place to be,” said Wink. “We drove to seek shelter and after about five minutes we got to where we need to go, it started raining sideways and there was a grill on the porch, it was a decent sized grill it just got tossed like it was nothing.”

After the storm passed, he started to hear from friends and family.

“One of my buddies was telling us half of his house was torn apart and he’s looking at his neighbors’ house and half of their houses aren’t standing anymore,” said Wink. “He ran out to help people and he immediately comes across a women with a broken leg and EMT and cops are flooding the area.”

Returning to the town where he was born and raised, Wink barely recognized it.

“Whenever you grow up in a community, especially a community like Bowling Green, its got a very small town feel to it so just to see business owners that you have met who have gone out of their way to be super nice to you and know your name and to see everything they have literally just thrown up in the air its almost just like violating the community.”

Even though they have been hit hard, he says this is when the community shows its true strength.

“Everybody was out looking just to help there was a guy that I know and he just runs a gym and I saw him out in his gym clothes just cutting down trees for people,” said Wink. “People shut down their stores and didn’t go into work just so they could help people without houses, people came together and immediately went to these afflicted areas.”

Wink says he’s grateful for all of the outside support but there is still a lot of work to be done.

“Its going to take a while to rebuild but i think the community has the strength to get through it even though there is a lot of hardship going on right now.”

WIBW TV and our parent company Gray Media are teaming up with the salvation army to help those affected by these historic storms.

