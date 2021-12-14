KDHE celebrates 1 year anniversary of COVID-19 vaccines in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Kansas Department of Health and Environment celebrates the one-year mark of the first COVID-19 vaccines in Kansas, it has also urged residents to continue to take precautions against the virus.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says Tuesday, Dec. 14, marks the one-year anniversary of the first authorized COVID-19 vaccines in the Sunflower State. It said the vaccines have helped protect all Kansans from getting infected, seriously ill or dying from the virus.

Since this date one year ago, the KDHE said eligibility for the vaccines has expanded to anyone ages 5 and older, and the vaccines continue to be widely available throughout the state. As of Dec. 13, it said 58% of Kansans have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, which is about 1.8 million residents.

“We are very fortunate to have a vaccine that can protect us against contracting, becoming seriously ill or dying of COVID-19. The vaccine is safe, effective and available throughout our state,” Janet Stanek, Acting Secretary said. “We are very grateful for all the health care and essential workers who have helped our state keep moving forward as we all tackle the immense challenges of the pandemic.”

The Department said Kristen Garrett, a Registered Nurse in the Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Medical Intensive Care Unit was the first person in Kansas to get the authorized Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“I was relieved last year when we were able to get the vaccine, because it gave us a way to better protect ourselves so that we could care for all the patients with COVID-19 coming to us for care,” said Garrett. “This year, I am just sad because we have vaccines, yet we’re seeing another surge of critically ill patients with the virus and most of them are unvaccinated.”

Another health care professional among the first to be vaccinated in the state was Maggie Hagan, MD, an infectious disease specialist and medical director for Infection Prevention at Ascension Via Christi.

“The vaccine was a shot of hope when it first became available to frontline caregivers a year ago and it still is now that it is widely available for those 5 and older. The more people who are vaccinated, the less the virus circulates and the fewer chances of it mutating and the pandemic continuing,” Hagan said.

As medical professionals continue to track the spread of the virus and learn more about the new Omicron variant, the KDHE said it encourages all Kansans to protect themselves and prevent the spread of the virus. It said Kansans should continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19, including booster shots; wear a mask in public indoor settings; wash hands frequently; socially distance from others as much as possible; stay home when feeling ill; and get tested if they have been exposed to the virus or are experiencing symptoms.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Kansas, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.