KCC, Evergy reach agreement on new electric vehicle programs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As automakers move toward electric vehicles, the Kansas Corporation Commission says residents will now have options to make the switch more affordable.

On Monday, Dec. 6, the KCC said it approved a settlement agreement negotiated between staff, the Citizens Utility Ratepayer Board and Evergy which would allow the company to offer rebates on the installation of a 240V outlet or hardwired EV charger.

KCC said there are two rebate options. It said consumers who chose a Time of Use rate plan qualify for a $500 rebate while those who did not elect TOU will qualify for a $250 rebate. In addition, it said the new TOU rates will promote off-peak overnight vehicle charging for a lower price per kilowatt-hour. It said commercial customers are also eligible to participate.

According to KCC Staff and CURB, the settlement should have little impact on other rates. Other than adding two new off-peak rates for electric vehicle charging, they said the settlement does not change the level of current rates.

KCC said long-term electric vehicle charging has the ability to reduce costs for all customers through spreading the utility’s fixed costs among more users. It sai Evergy will be allowed to submit the costs for rebates, customer education and administration of the program for Commission review in its next rate case.

Currently, KCC said Evergy owns and operates a shareholder-funded Clean Charge Network with over 900 public charging stations. It said there are over 29 CCN stations in central Kansas, 267 in the Kansas metro area, 393 in the Missouri metro area and 244 in western Missouri.

Evergy has requested preapproval to expand the network and recover those investments from ratepayers in future rate cases. KCC said it denied the request for preapproval and called it premature given the availability of federal dollars meant for EV charging stations.

Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, KCC said Kansas would get about $40 million over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network. Kansas will also get the chance to apply for the $2.5 billion in grant funding dedicated to EV charging in the bill.

