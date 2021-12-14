K-State WBB head coach to buy 1,000 tickets for fans to Saturday’s game

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State women’s hoops fans can attend Saturday’s home game against Oregon on the house — thanks to head coach Jeff Mittie.

Mittie has purchased 1,000 tickets and will give them out to fans this week for free.

Each person is limited to 10 tickets. They’re available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To get yours, stop by the K-State Athletics ticket office at Bramlage Coliseum and ask for a “Mittie Ticket.”

Saturday is the annual Dollar Night for K-State WBB; tickets and select concession items are available for just $1.

🎟️😼🦆



FREE tickets to the first 1⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ fans to visit the Bramlage ticket office, starting tomorrow at 8:30 AM.



Tickets courtesy of head coach @JeffMittie.



📄 https://t.co/MEW7GOWAkn#KStateWBB x #BeKStateGr8 pic.twitter.com/GWLV1Jn7Ee — K-State Women's Basketball (@KStateWBB) December 14, 2021

