K-State WBB head coach to buy 1,000 tickets for fans to Saturday’s game

Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State women’s hoops fans can attend Saturday’s home game against Oregon on the house — thanks to head coach Jeff Mittie.

Mittie has purchased 1,000 tickets and will give them out to fans this week for free.

Each person is limited to 10 tickets. They’re available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To get yours, stop by the K-State Athletics ticket office at Bramlage Coliseum and ask for a “Mittie Ticket.”

Saturday is the annual Dollar Night for K-State WBB; tickets and select concession items are available for just $1.

