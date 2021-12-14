Advertisement

Helicopter crashes on interstate in Louisiana

By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - State police are on the scene of a helicopter crash on I-10 in Louisiana, WVUE reported.

The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. local time Tuesday. The helicopter crashed on I-10 Eastbound at the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge, according to Louisiana State Police.

Reports of injuries were not readily available.

I-10 eastbound was closed, and traffic is being diverted to US Hwy. 51 southbound. I-55 southbound was also closed.

Around 20,000 people lost power in Kenner around the same time as the crash. A spokesperson for Entergy has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Hoag (left) and Alexandra Dwyer (right) were arrested Dec. 13th after a search warrant...
Two arrested following search of SE Topeka home
Emergency crews were responding early Monday to a report of a two-vehicle, injury crash in...
Woman injured in two-vehicle crash early Monday in southwest Topeka
Tate's in Aggieville
REPORT: K-State football player injured in shooting at Aggieville Bar
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Masks are back for everyone thanks to municipal mandates.
Masks requirement returns to City of Topeka buildings

Latest News

Jennifer and James Crumbley, parents of a Michigan teen charged with killing four students at...
Judge delays case against Michigan school suspect’s parents
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates during the second half...
Chris Jones in COVID protocol as Chiefs prepares to take on Chargers in LA
(File/Casket)
66,000+ funerals paid for under FEMA COVID program
People walk through a partially flooded homeless encampment at Riverwalk Park in Santa Cruz,...
Powerful storm drenches Southern California with heavy rain
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
NY ethics board tells former Gov. Cuomo to return book money