Geary Co. deputies investigate after two dogs found dead with gunshot wounds

FILE
FILE(Submitted)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Deputies in Geary Co. have opened an investigation after two dogs were found dead with gunshot wounds.

The Junction City Animal Shelter and Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office say deputies have opened an investigation after two dead dogs were found in the area of Burley Hill.

The Animal Shelter said the dogs were found a week apart from each other. The first was found on Nov. 26, and the other was found on Dec. 6. Both dogs were found with gunshot wounds.

The Shelter described the dogs as a black and tan shepherd mix and a chocolate lab.

If anyone has any information about the incidents, they should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 785-238-2261 or the Shelter at 785-238-1359.

