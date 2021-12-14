Advertisement

Ft. Riley man arrested for Sunday shooting at Tate’s Bar

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Ft. Riley man has been arrested for the Sunday shooting at Tate’s Bar in Aggieville, which injured a K-State football player.

The Riley County Police Department says Joshua Cummings, 20, of Ft. Riley, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 14, for the shooting at Tate’s Bar in Aggieville early Sunday morning.

RCPD said Cummings was arrested by officers around 3:45 p.m. with help from Ft. Riley officials. He was arrested for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

The shooting injured two 24-year-old men, among them, a K-State football player. One victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and the other from a concussion. Both were taken to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan, however, the shooting victim was later airlifted to Stormont Vail in Topeka.

Police said the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Cummings is currently being held in the Riley County Jail without bond, pending his first court appearance.

RCPD said detectives continue to investigate the incident and anyone with information, pictures or videos of the shooting should contact Detective Janelle Compagnone at 785-537-2112 ext. 2301.

