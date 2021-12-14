Advertisement

Emporia apartment complex fire being investigated as arson

FILE - A viewer sent 13 NEWS a photo of an active structure fire at 13th and merchant in...
FILE - A viewer sent 13 NEWS a photo of an active structure fire at 13th and merchant in Emporia on Sunday, December 12, 2021.(Jesse Dains)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire that started in a vacant Emporia apartment complex on Sunday is now being investigated as arson.

KVOE reports Emporia authorities have started to investigate a fire in a vacant Emporia apartment complex on Sunday, Dec. 12, as intentionally set.

Emporia Fire Marshal Reason Bradford said the Emporia Fire Department has teamed up with Emporia Police, the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Newton Fire Marshal to investigate the fire at what used to be Hornets Pointe complex at 1325 Merchant.

Bradford said the fire took over 10 hours to extinguish the fire before it briefly rekindled.

Emporia Fire said the building was under renovations.

According to the Lyon Co. Register of Deeds office, the building, as well as the building immediately north at 1333 Merchant, are both owned by Lotus Investments LLC out of Topeka. Dr. Sunil Gotru has been listed as the contact but has not yet commented on the incident.

Bradford said investigators have started to identify and collect evidence.

Anyone with information about the fire should contact Emporia Fire at 620-343-4230, Emporia Police at 620-343-4200, or the Lyon Co. Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.

