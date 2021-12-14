Eleven inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Riley County Jail

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Eleven inmates at the Riley County Jail tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, December 13th.

Ten of the inmates are in the same Pod within the jail and are being quarantined for 14 days within their pod, along with the other inmates in the same pod.

The 11th inmate that tested positive was in a separate pod and is being quarantined alone in the medical pod. The inmates who tested positive are both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

The Riley County Police Department is working with the Riley County Health Department regarding quarantining of inmates.

Riley County Jail staff are wearing additional PPE, and sanitizing the quarantined areas more frequently, to help prevent spread of COVID-19 within the jail.

Inmate release dates will not be changed due to quarantine status, inmates scheduled to be release during the 14-day quarantine will be provided with information on continuing quarantine and contact information for the Riley County Health Department.

The Riley County Jail is offering COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to those in the jail who want to be vaccinated.

“We have and continue to take every precaution possible to ensure the safety and health of the inmates in our care and our staff.” Riley County Police Department, Public Information Officer, Aaron Wintermote says.

Prior to this outbreak, since the start of the pandemic, there had only been 2 other positive COVID-19 test results for the Riley County Jail.

