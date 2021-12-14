EEOC updates guidance on when COVID-19 could be considered a disability

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has updated its guidance on how COVID-19 could be considered a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act, and how employers should respond.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says it updated its COVID-19 technical assistance on Tuesday, Dec. 14. It said the updates include the addition of a new section to clarify under what circumstances COVID-19 could be considered a disability under the Americans with Disability Act and the Rehabilitation Act.

The EEOC said new questions and answers focus broadly on the virus and the definition of disability under Title I of the ADA and Section 501 of the Rehabilitation Act. It said both address employment discrimination. Updates also provide new examples which illustrate how a person diagnosed with COVID-19 or post COVID conditions could be considered to have a disability under the laws it enforces.

“This update to our COVID-19 information provides an additional resource for employees and employers facing the varied manifestations of COVID-19,” said EEOC Chair Charlotte A. Burrows. “Like effects from other diseases, effects from COVID-19 can lead to a disability protected under the laws the EEOC enforces. Workers with disabilities stemming from COVID-19 are protected from employment discrimination and may be eligible for reasonable accommodations.”

The EEOC said a person who has had COVID-19 that results in mild symptoms that resolve in a few weeks with no other consequences of the virus does not constitute an ADA disability that could result in reasonable accommodation. However, it said if the virus left a person with impairments that are disabilities themselves under the ADA, regardless of whether the initial case of COVID constituted a disability, reasonable accommodations could be provided.

The EEOC also said those with disabilities are not automatically entitled to a reasonable accommodation under the ADA. It said they are only entitled to a reasonable accommodation when their disability requires it and it is not an undue hardship for the employer. But, it said employers can choose to do more for their employees than the ADA requires.

Lastly, the EEOC said an employer does risk violating the ADA if they rely on myths, fears or stereotypes about a condition and prevent an employee from returning to work once they are no longer infectious, and therefore medically able to return to work without posing a threat to others.

On July 26, 2021, the EEOC said the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services issued Guidance on ‘Long COVID’ as a Disability Under the ADA, Section 504, and Section 1557. It said the guidance focuses only on long COVID. However, its new technical assistance focuses more broadly on the virus and does so under Title I of the ADA and section 501 of the Rehabilitation Act, which cover employment.

To help the public, the EEOC said it has updated its guidance on employment and COVID-19 around 20 times throughout the pandemic.

For more information about what the EEOC has done for employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.