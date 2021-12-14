Christmas carols spread throughout the state capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Christmas cheer was spread throughout the state capitol for all to hear.

Topeka Festival Singers filled the rotunda of the state capitol Tuesday afternoon with beautiful sounds of the season.

The holiday concert featured a lot of those holiday songs everyone can sing along to.

Visit Topeka organized the holiday concert to kick off the holidays in a joyful way and they say it plans to make this an annual tradition.

“I think music stirs emotions in everybody in the holidays or any other time, so this kind of traditional songs, it does get everybody in the spirit,” Mike Bell with Visit Topeka said. “We would love to see this as an ongoing tradition, but this is an inaugural type of event. we really just wanted to get in the spirit of the holidays and just put some music in this building.”

The Topeka Festival Singers will hold their annual holiday concert on December 20th at the White Concert Hall.

Doors open at 7 pm. You can find your tickets here.

