Chris Jones in COVID protocol as Chiefs prepares to take on Chargers in LA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - As the Chiefs prepare to take on the Chargers in LA on Thursday, star pass rusher Chris Jones has been added to COVID protocol.

KCTV5 reports pass rusher Chris Jones has been added to the COVID-19 protocol list, which has rendered him ineligible for practice and may even keep him out of Thursday night’s game in LA.

The Chiefs head to Los Angeles to take on the chargers just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16. Only one game separates the two in the AFC West standings. The Chargers were victorious in their last matchup at Arrowhead Stadium on September, 30-24.

For the season, Jones has seven sacks and 14 quarterback hits.

Under the League’s COVID protocol rules, players who are vaccinated against the virus, but still test positive for COVID-19, can play as long as two negative test results come back at least 24 hours apart from each other.

Players who are unvaccinated are required to isolate for 10 days and may return to play after two negative tests are obtained at least 24 hours apart from each other after the quarantine period.

Jones has not yet indicated whether or not he is vaccinated, but he does appear on the CDC website to advocate for the vaccine.

“It’s very important to not only protect yourself but others around you, especially those who are older and the youth. If you haven’t gotten the vaccine, get it not only for you but for the people around you,” Jones said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.