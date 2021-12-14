Advertisement

Two people injured after car flips down steep embankment

Two young females were injured after a car they were in left 53rd St, went down a steep...
Two young females were injured after a car they were in left 53rd St, went down a steep embankment and came to rest on its top.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are on scene of a single vehicle rollover accident south of Topeka Tuesday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m. emergency responders were called to an area near 53rd and S.W. Fairlawn road.

Officials tell 13 NEWS the car was eastbound on 53rd when it left the road and careened down a steep embankment. It came to rest on its top.

The car’s occupants, only identified as two young females were both said to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

As of 9:20 a.m., 53rd St. was closed in both directions.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were responding early Monday to a report of a two-vehicle, injury crash in...
Woman injured in two-vehicle crash early Monday in southwest Topeka
Tate's in Aggieville
REPORT: K-State football player injured in shooting at Aggieville Bar
Matthew Hoag (left) and Alexandra Dwyer (right) were arrested Dec. 13th after a search warrant...
Two arrested following search of SE Topeka home
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Masks are back for everyone thanks to municipal mandates.
Masks requirement returns to City of Topeka buildings

Latest News

Kelly Guindon
Salute our Heroes: Kelly Guindon
Crews battle large house fire near downtown Topeka
Crews battled a house fire early Tuesday at 326 S.W. Tyler.
Crews battle large house fire near downtown Topeka
Kentucky man talks moments tornado hit, community relief efforts
Kentucky man talks moments tornado hit, community relief efforts