Two people injured after car flips down steep embankment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are on scene of a single vehicle rollover accident south of Topeka Tuesday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m. emergency responders were called to an area near 53rd and S.W. Fairlawn road.

Officials tell 13 NEWS the car was eastbound on 53rd when it left the road and careened down a steep embankment. It came to rest on its top.

The car’s occupants, only identified as two young females were both said to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

As of 9:20 a.m., 53rd St. was closed in both directions.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.