TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The West Ridge Mall auction started Monday, with the Topeka mall set to go to the highest bidder.

The bids started at $1.3 million, with further bids coming in increments of $250,000.

The auction will run until 11:30 a.m. Dec. 15. You can find the auction hosted on Loopnet.

