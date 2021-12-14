Advertisement

37th St. lanes closed after wreck near Burlingame Rd.

37th and Burlingame Rd.
37th and Burlingame Rd.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Westbound lanes of 37th St. were closed after a two-vehicle accident.

The accident happened just before 6 p.m. at the Burlingame Rd. intersection. Topeka Police Dept. said one vehicle heading south on Burlingame Rd. started to turn onto 37th St., when another vehicle heading north collided with it.

Officers on scene told 13 NEWS that nobody suffered serious injuries, though one person was transported to the hospital to be looked over.

