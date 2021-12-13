What to do if caught in an overnight house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Having a fire alarm go off in the middle of the night can be frightening for anyone. But if you find yourself caught in that exact situation, what are some things you should do? Some of what officials with the Topeka Fire Department say might be surprising.

“The number one thing you can do to help you be safe in bed is close your door,” says Alan Stahl, the Public Education Officer with TFD. “We say close before you dose. So we want you have that door closed all the time. Not just to your room, but to your kid’s room and anyone else inside that house because that door provides a barrier between you and any fire or natural disaster outside that door.”

In this video from Underwriters Laboratories, a fire is started the living room on the left. After just three minutes, the center room with the door open is filled with smoke. The room on the right has the door closed and is able to stop most smoke from getting in as quickly.

Over the years, one more thing has also changed in how we should react to an overnight fire.

“For years we trained folks to roll out of bed and touch the door to see if it’s hot,” says Stahl, “but the most important thing you can do is to turn the light on so you can see what’s going on and if your light’s on and you’re standing by your bedroom window and can’t get out, we can see you a lot better from the outside.”

Another common misunderstanding when trying to escape a house fire is that you need to go out the nearest window.

“We hear people say all the time, oh my gosh, I’m not going to go out my door, I’m going to go out my window. In an emergency, if the route to your front door or door is clear, then that is absolutely the route you should take.”

Any plan for any type of emergency should be understood by all people in the household and of course in any emergency, call 9-1-1.

