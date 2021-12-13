Two arrested following search of SE Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are facing charges after a search of a Southeast Topeka home uncovered drugs, stolen property and a gun.

The Topeka Police Dept. says Matthew Hoag, 30, and Alexandra Dwyer, 23, both of Topeka were arrested Monday.

Officials say on Monday, the Topeka Police Dept. Narcotics Unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 400 block of SE 34th.

Once inside, officers located methamphetamine, jarijuana, drug paraphernalia, stolen property and a gun.

According to TPD, Hoad and Dwer were booked for possession of meth with intent to distribute, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated child endangerment, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute.

Dwyer was also booked for an additional count of possession of stolen property.

No other information was released.

