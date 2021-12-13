Advertisement

Topeka church continues decades-long Christmas season tradition

By Isaac French
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A long-time Christmas season tradition continued for a west Topeka church Sunday.

It’s been a staple of the Christmas season for First Lutheran Church for more than forty years.

“We are inviting our community to come and hear the story of Christ’s birth with our drive-through living nativity.”

The story of Christmas is told through live performances by members of the church.

“We have eight scenes with shepherds, Mary and Joseph, and Wiseman and some smelly sheep and a donkey.”

It’s a tradition that members have been happy to take part in for decades.

“We have a couple of folks down there that have been doing it every single year for four decades so its just special to be together and to be a church family and share it with our community family too.”

Pastor Jenny Jackson says the church is lucky to have more than enough volunteers to keep the tradition alive.

“We have shifts and its more important when its really cold, because you don’t want a little angle out here when its twenty degrees for very long,” said Jenkins. “It’s fun because we all get to hear the story from different parts and its fun for the actors but its also just good to warm up a little bit between the scenes.”

