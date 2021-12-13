Survey on Stover Road bridges to begin in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will conduct a field survey on the northbound and southbound Stover Road bridges starting Monday, December 13th.

KDOT said the two bridges go over U.S. 24 just east of the U.S. 24. and U.S. 75 interchange in Topeka.

According to KDOT, the survey is to gather the information that is necessary for the detailed design of the proposed improvement and is estimated to be completed by March 4, 2022.

KDOT said a member of the survey crew first will contact property owners and/or tenants for permission to enter private property.

Survey activities will include the use of survey instruments on the ground to determine locations of existing features within the survey corridor.

