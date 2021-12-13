Advertisement

Nowell scores 22, leads Kansas State past Green Bay, 82-64

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) gets inside for a shot against Green Bay guard Kamari...
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) gets inside for a shot against Green Bay guard Kamari McGee (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Krug)(Nick Krug | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell scored 22 points and dished eight assists as Kansas State stormed into the week-long break for semester finals by rolling past Green Bay 82-64 on Sunday.

Ismael Massoud had a perfect day shooting for the Wildcats, hitting all five of his shots from the field, one 3-pointer, four from 2-point range, and all three shots from the line. Mark Smith added 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Wildcats (6-3) rebounded from their first home court loss by shooting a crisp 55% from the field (28 of 51), including 11 of 21 from beyond the 3-point arc, and converted 15 of 17 from the line.

Kansas State got back starting point guard Nijel Pack, who suffered a concussion in practice Dec. 4 and missed two games — a win over Wichita State and a one-point loss to Marquette. Pack scored six points with a rebound and an assist.

Japannah Kellogg III scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Phoenix (2-8), who have yet to win a road game. Kamari McGee added 14 points.

