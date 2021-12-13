Monday forecast: A mild start to the week, strong winds Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs for most areas will be in the 60s and 70s today through Wednesday before cooler weather moves in by the end of the week and especially for the weekend.

The biggest concern is the fire danger especially tomorrow and Wednesday when winds will be the strongest this week. Wednesday will bring the strongest winds overall where gusts will be close to if not exceeding severe t-storm warning criteria.

Precipitation wise: It still looks slim even with a cold front Wednesday night. Most spots likely won’t get anything at all and for those that do it’ll likely be around 0.05″ at most. However with that said a conditional risk for t-storms may develop with the cold front Wednesday night which not only will produce localized heavy rain but also come with strong winds.

Normal High: 44/Normal Low: 25 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s-mid 60s. Winds S 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 30s-mid 40s. Winds SE/S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. WInds S 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

Wednesday will be very mild including the morning where morning temperatures will only be in the mid-upper 50s and highs will reach the low-mid 70s despite mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be strong as well with gusts up to 65 mph.

The winds do diminish Thursday by sunrise as highs will be in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds around 10 mph during the day. Friday will have similar temperatures although with a colder start to the morning, there may be some areas cooler in the afternoon.

Highs will cool down in the 40s Saturday through Monday although there may be some spots stuck in the 30s on Saturday. There also remains differences in the models on precipitation chances for Monday. Will keep it dry for now but something to monitor.

Taking Action:

Strong winds are expected Wednesday, gusts 50-65 mph. The winds will shift from the south to the northwest late in the afternoon into the evening hours. Make sure any loose objects are tied down or brought inside so they don’t blow around. If you plan on driving Wednesday use extreme caution if you’re in a high profile vehicle or driving next to one. Fire danger will be high on this day as well.



