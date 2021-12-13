Masks requirement returns to City of Topeka buildings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Masks will once again be required inside all City of Topeka (government) buildings, including Municipal Court.

According to a release sent by the City on Monday, the renewed mandate goes into effect Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

City officials say the move comes in light of the recent community spread of COVID-19 in Shawnee County.

The mandate will be in effect until at least January 7, 2022.

The City of Topeka dropped its previous mask mandate on November 1, 2021.

