Manhattan recycling facility fire under investigation

Crews were called to Howie's Recycling, 625 S. 10th in Manhattan Monday morning for a large fire.
Crews were called to Howie's Recycling, 625 S. 10th in Manhattan Monday morning for a large fire.(Manhattan Fire Dept.)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are investigating what sparked a large fire at a recycling facility Monday morning.

According to the Manhattan Fire Dept., crews responded to 625 S. 10th St., to Howie’s Recycling just before 8 a.m.

Initial reports were that a structure was on fire, however, when crews arrived they found a “pile of items” ablaze.

Officials say those items include various things such as vehicles and appliances.

The blaze was extinguished a short time later, and MFD says no injuries were reported.

Officials say smoke from the fire was visible for several miles.

