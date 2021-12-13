Manhattan recycling facility fire under investigation
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are investigating what sparked a large fire at a recycling facility Monday morning.
According to the Manhattan Fire Dept., crews responded to 625 S. 10th St., to Howie’s Recycling just before 8 a.m.
Initial reports were that a structure was on fire, however, when crews arrived they found a “pile of items” ablaze.
Officials say those items include various things such as vehicles and appliances.
The blaze was extinguished a short time later, and MFD says no injuries were reported.
Officials say smoke from the fire was visible for several miles.
