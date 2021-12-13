Advertisement

Crews on scene of early-morning fire in central Topeka

An early-morning house fire on Friday at 1233 S.W. Boswell in central Topeka has been ruled...
An early-morning house fire on Friday at 1233 S.W. Boswell in central Topeka has been ruled intentionally set, officials said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were on the scene of a house fire early Friday in central Topeka.

The blaze was reported at 4:33 a.m. near S.W. 16th and Clay streets.The residence where the fire occurred was reported to be abandoned.

Heavy flames and smoke were reported coming from the house when crews arrived.

A fire investigator had been called to the scene.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

