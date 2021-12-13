Community advocates gather to discuss police chief selection process

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Community advocates gathered Saturday afternoon to share concerns regarding the selection process for Topeka’s new police chief.

“Really discussing their concerns with how quickly the police chief was decided on without a lot of community input, without a lot of awareness in the community which is something that has been a really big issue for well over a year now,” said advocate, Danielle Twemlow.

The city previously told 13 NEWS that City Manager, Brent Trout and other city officials chose four finalists, who were then interviewed by a panel of professional representatives and a panel of community members. The public was then invited to a question and answer session.

Following Chief Bryan Wheeles’ hire on November 23 -- the City of Topeka released a statement saying “The decision to move forward with the hiring process was supported by the majority of the governing body, and they support the selection of Chief Wheeles.”

But the group, Topeka Alliance for Good Government, says elected officials and appointed leaders need to be held accountable for their decisions.

They feel some voices are unrepresented, especially communities of color.

“We are just asking to have more panels like a citizens review board with the police department, we believe the community has power and they should be able to have some say in control over what is happening,” said Twemlow.

City councilmember Christina Valdivia-Alcala sat in on the discussion.

She says now is the time for Chief Wheeles to listen to the community’s needs.

“I would think that having a strong and proactive involvements and engagement in whatever way that would manifest would be beneficial for the chief establishing on going relationships which I am sure he wants to do,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.