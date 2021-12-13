Chiefs’ Josh Gordon tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - One day after scoring his first touchdown with the Chiefs, Josh Gordon has tested positive for COVID-19.
The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Gordon is among 25 players placed on the Rseserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
Gordon had two receptions for 9 yards in Sunday’s 48-9 win over the Raiders, including a 1-yd TD in the second quarter.
The Chiefs will play the Chargers on the road on Thursday.
