Chiefs’ Josh Gordon tests positive for COVID-19

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with tight end Travis Kelce (87)during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)(Peter Aiken | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - One day after scoring his first touchdown with the Chiefs, Josh Gordon has tested positive for COVID-19.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Gordon is among 25 players placed on the Rseserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

Gordon had two receptions for 9 yards in Sunday’s 48-9 win over the Raiders, including a 1-yd TD in the second quarter.

The Chiefs will play the Chargers on the road on Thursday.

