Chiefs cornerback’s brother fatally stabbed in Louisiana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed remained with his family in northern Louisiana on Sunday, two days after his oldest brother was stabbed and killed by a woman in an altercation involving a large kitchen knife.

T’Qarontarion “TQ” Harrison, who largely raised Sneed as a child, was stabbed in the town of Minden, where police chief Steve Cropper said the 32-year-old Harrison “died from a single stab wound to his back that punctured his lung.”

Angela Washington, 47, has been charged with second-degree homicide. Authorities didn’t offer a motive, though a kitchen knife was found at the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

“Such a tragic situation,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said after a 48-9 romp over the Raiders, “and as a brotherhood and as an organization, we’re going to support our brothers. I thought our guys played hard for them today. We got the win. I’m just praying for him and his family because it’s a tough deal.”

Harrison tried to drive himself to a local hospital but crashed his vehicle into the building, Cropper said. Harrison eventually was transported to another medical center, where he died following emergency surgery.

“L’Jarius, our hearts go out to him,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “Great kid, great player. It’s a tough deal. Our organization stepped up and got everybody where they needed to be to go through the grieving process.”

Sneed told The Kansas City Star in a story published last month that he credits Harrison for raising him while his parents were incarcerated. At 9 years old, Harrison changed diapers, ironed clothes, and walked his brother to school, helping keep him on the right path until Sneed’s mother was released from prison.

Harrison referred to 24-year-old Sneed as “my little dude” when talking with the newspaper, and he described their relationship as “closer than most brothers because of what we went through in life.”

Sneed eventually earned a scholarship to Louisiana Tech, where he switched from wide receiver to defensive back and began to flourish. He was second-team All-Conference USA, then impressed scouts enough during the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl following his senior season that Kansas City selected him in the fourth round of the 2020 draft.

Sneed intercepted a pass in his first career game, only to break his collarbone in Week 3 against Baltimore. He returned to finish last season, helping Kansas City win a second straight AFC championship and reach another Super Bowl.

He’s been one of their best defensive players in 2021, playing more snaps than anybody else before Sunday’s game.

“Most of us can relate to that, losing people,” Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said. “We just wanted to play well for him today, for his family. I thought we did that. We started the game with a little L’Jarius energy and we kept that going.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.