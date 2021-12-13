Advertisement

Capper taps former newspaper publisher as next President and CEO

Zach Arens, 41, will take over as President and CEO for the Capper Foundation on January 17,...
By Chris Fisher
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capper Foundation has selected Zach Ahrens as the Topeka-based non-profit’s next President and CEO.

According to a news release, the Capper Foundation says Ahrens was selected after a nation-wide search by the Board of Trustees. He will officially assume duties on January 17, 2022.

“Zach brings passion, experience, and extensive knowledge of the health services sector, strategic planning, financial management, fundraising, marketing, legislative advocacy, and many other skills to his new role at Capper Foundation,” said Judith Kooser M.D., Board Chair of Capper Foundation. “We are excited to have Zach join us in continuing to provide high quality services to families in our communities with disabilities.”

Ahrens is 41. He served on the Capper Board of Directors from 2016-2017 and is the former President and Publisher of the Topeka Capital-Journal, former Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Midland Care Connection, Inc., and most recently the Chief Operating Officer of Midland Care.

“I am very excited to be joining Capper Foundation,” said Ahrens. “I’m humbled at the opportunity to support and grow Capper’s rich legacy that believes in people and an environment where they can develop their full capacity. I look forward to meeting the staff, volunteers, donors, community partners, and persons and families served by Capper Foundation.”

Capper’s current President and CEO Jim Leiker announced his retirement over the summer. His last day will be January 16, 2022.

