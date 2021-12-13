Advertisement

Biden administration reveals 60 finalists for $1 billion in economic grants

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in...
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday. Raimondo on Monday is announcing 60 finalists for $1 billion in economic development grants tied to the Biden administration’s coronavirus relief package and aimed at improving job training and regional industry partnerships.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By JOSH BOAK
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Monday is announcing 60 finalists for $1 billion in economic development grants tied to the Biden administration’s coronavirus relief package and aimed at improving job training and regional industry partnerships.

There were 529 applicants for the grants. That means roughly 11% of submissions made it to the next round. Ultimately, 20 to 30 regional coalitions will be chosen for up to $100 million in grants that could shape manufacturing, clean energy and life sciences hubs around the country. Twelve of the finalists were from places tied to the coal industry.

The finalists — often coalitions made up of government, academic and economic partnerships — received $500,000 each to help plan for the next round, with applications due in March. The deadline for choosing the winners is September.

“This program will bring communities back in regions across America,” Alejandra Castillo, assistant commerce secretary for economic development, said in an interview. She said the program was designed to bring different local partners together “to leverage their assets.”

Among the city-led finalists are: Indianapolis; Newark, New Jersey; Tucson, Arizona; Manchester, New Hampshire; Phoenix; and New Orleans. The finalists also include universities in Alabama, Maine, Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Kansas. There are also economic partnerships and industry-specific organizations such as the Wisconsin Paper Council.

White House senior adviser Gene Sperling, who is overseeing coronavirus relief, said interest far exceeded the expected 150 applicants.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tate's in Aggieville
REPORT: K-State football player injured in shooting at Aggieville Bar
A viewer sent 13 NEWS a photo of an active structure fire at 13th and merchant in Emporia on...
Crews battle structure fire at Emporia apartment complex for multiple hours
Sen. Bob Dole Memorial Service Kansas State Capitol
Kansas State Capitol holds memorial service for Sen. Bob Dole
FILE - Gaysha Alfred, 14, and Kenni Cantu, 14, were killed Sunday in a crash in Riley County.
Funeral services set for teen killed in Riley Co. double-fatal accident
FILE
High Court indefinitely suspends Kansas lawyer following professional misconduct

Latest News

A family photo from a storm-damaged home made it about 130 miles, carried aloft by monstrous...
Photo from tornado-damaged home lands almost 130 miles away
13 News This Morning At 5AM
President Joe Biden speaks at Dakota County Technical College, in Rosemount, Minn., Tuesday,...
Biden aims to cut bureaucratic runaround for government services
An early-morning house fire on Friday at 1233 S.W. Boswell in central Topeka has been ruled...
Crews on scene of early-morning fire in central Topeka