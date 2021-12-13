Advertisement

1 killed, 4 injured in shooting at S.C. sports bar

By Patrick Phillips, Gray News staff and Summer Huechtker
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Charleston Police confirmed Monday morning several people were shot and one person has died early Monday morning at a sports bar.

WCSC reported that Charleston County dispatchers received multiple calls at about 2:09 a.m. about a disturbance that ended in a shooting inside Players Place Billiards and Sports Bar, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m., she said.

One person described as a “person of interest” was in custody, Charleston Police Lt. Heath King said.

“At this time, the individual has not been charged, and the investigation is ongoing,” Wolfsen said.

She said witnesses told police multiple people were involved, and five people were injured. One of those victims died from their injuries, and the remaining four were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

As of shortly after 6 a.m., investigators remained on the scene collecting evidence. The investigation is ongoing, but Wolfsen said there is no threat to the community.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and multiple K-9 units also responded.

The coroner has not yet released the identity of the victim.

Copyright 2021 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tate's in Aggieville
REPORT: K-State football player injured in shooting at Aggieville Bar
A viewer sent 13 NEWS a photo of an active structure fire at 13th and merchant in Emporia on...
Crews battle structure fire at Emporia apartment complex for multiple hours
Sen. Bob Dole Memorial Service Kansas State Capitol
Kansas State Capitol holds memorial service for Sen. Bob Dole
FILE - Gaysha Alfred, 14, and Kenni Cantu, 14, were killed Sunday in a crash in Riley County.
Funeral services set for teen killed in Riley Co. double-fatal accident
FILE
High Court indefinitely suspends Kansas lawyer following professional misconduct

Latest News

Southeast Kansas voters approve rare recall of official
A woman sorting through the rubble pile of a collapsed house tosses a shoe to another worker,...
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill dozens
Earthquake graphic
Magnitude 3.8 earthquake reported in north-central Kansas
The SpaceX and Tesla CEO was named Time's 'Person of the Year.'
Elon Musk announced as Time Magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’