WWII veteran who fought alongside Bob Dole says goodbye at memorial service

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -“I am happy to be here today with him, I wish he was sitting beside me,” said Jacob Pizarek.

Jacob Pizarek served in WWII, where he first came across Bob Dole, but disaster struck before he had the chance to get to know him.

“I was in 10th Mountain Divison and we were riding on our trucks going up to the front and all at once we stopped and I looked down “Oh my gosh”, I said that’s Bob Dole he was hit, oh he was in misery, oh he was in misery--right away I said a prayer for him,” he said.

Pizarek thought that would be the last time he ever saw Dole, but it turned out to be the start of a great friendship.

“When he was able to go on the honor flight with the Chicago honor flight in 2015 he got to meet bob dole, I knew he was going and he kept saying “Maybe ill get to see bob dole” and so I called senator doles office and I asked if that was a possibility and sure enough he did come to meet the group and my dad did talk to him and meet him,” said Pizarek’s daughter, Cherie Trieb.

“I grabbed ahold of him and I kissed him four times in the audience,” he said.

When he heard there was to be a memorial service for Dole in Topeka, Pizarek knew he had to be there.

“That’s why I figured, I always thought of him as a very great man, and he was because he was honest for everything he did and he stood in back of everything that he did.”

He says there is just something about dole that he has never seen in anyone else.

“Great smile when you talk to him, it would make your heart feel good.”

When we learned of Jacob’s story, 13 NEWS reached out to the event coordinator, because of this Jacob was reserved a seat at the service.

