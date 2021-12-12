Sunday night forecast: 60s Monday with breezy and sunny conditions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. We warm up to the 60s Monday afternoon hanging onto sunny to mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions through Wednesday.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Warm and breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs near 60º. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday will be around 60º with breezy south winds at 10 to 15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times. Relative humidity should increase to be between 30%-40% on Monday so the fire threat will be lowered, but still practice caution if burning. Monday night will be in the low 40s with light southerly winds. Winds won’t be as strong on Tuesday but temperatures will soar into the upper 60s and low 70s. Here in Topeka, we will make a run at breaking the previous daily record high of 70º set back in 1933.

The warm up continues through Wednesday with more daily record highs likely being broken with temperatures expected to be in the low to mid 70s. Wednesday will also be windy... VERY windy. Winds will be form the south at 20-30 mph with wind gusts of up to 55 mph possible. The air will have some added moisture to it, however the extremely strong winds will likely mean that Wednesday will be another high fire danger day.

A cold front sweeps through Wednesday evening providing eastern Kansas a low chance for rain and storms. As of today, there is still a low chance that rain showers could develop along Highway 75 and eastward therefore have kept a low chance for showers on the 8-day for Wednesday night.

Cooler weather sets up for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s. Another cold front comes through on Friday evening and cools us down even more for next weekend.

A divided 8-day between warm and cold (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Likely going to see some more daily record highs broken on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. The daily record in Topeka for both days is 70 degrees.

