Sunday forecast: Warmer and windy with high fire danger this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunny skies are expected today along with 50s this afternoon. We are also tracking high fire danger this afternoon as conditions have been and will stay dry with winds gusting up to 25-30 mph.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds S 15-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Warm and breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs near 60º. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Burning anything outdoors is of course discouraged today as it won’t take much for flames to spread in the windy and dry conditions. Relative humidity will be in the 20%-30% range today with winds gusting between 25 and 35 mph this afternoon.

Winds should calm down a little tonight and temperatures will be in the mid 30s overnight. Monday will also be a little breezy and warm at 60º in the afternoon, but we get some moisture to return to the area and relative humidity is forecast to be between 35%-45%.

Temperatures Tuesday will be near record highs in the upper 60s with some lows 70s sprinkled in under mostly sunny skies. Wednesday will definitely be a record breaker with highs in the mid 70s! Winds on Wednesday will also be a huge concern as winds could gust between 40-50 mph during the day from the south. A strong system will move across Kansas this Wednesday evening with things staying dry once again for the most part. If there were any rain or storms Wednesday evening/night, they would be in eastern Kansas.

We cool to the 50s for Thursday and Friday and are tracking a second cold front to pull in colder air Friday night through next Sunday.

8-Day forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

1. Breezy winds and RH values between 20%-30% this afternoon means very high fire danger in Northeast and North-Central Kansas. Outdoor burning is discouraged and be mindful not to toss cigarette butts on the ground.

2. Likely going to see some more daily record highs broken on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. The daily record in Topeka for both days is 70 degrees.

