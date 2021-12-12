Advertisement

Structure fire underway at Emporia apartment complex

A viewer sent 13 NEWS a photo of an active structure fire at 13th and merchant in Emporia on...
A viewer sent 13 NEWS a photo of an active structure fire at 13th and merchant in Emporia on Sunday, December 12, 2021.(Jesse Dains)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 7:03 AM CST
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lyon Co. dispatch confirmed to 13 NEWS that a structure fire at a vacant apartment complex near Emporia State University continued to burn as of 8:00 Sunday morning.

According to KVOE, Emporia Fire was called to 1325 Merchant shortly before 4:20 am. Within an hour, fire crews from across Lyon County were called to the scene to help.

KVOE reports the fire caused serious damage to a vacant apartment complex near Emporia State University.

It’s unclear where the fire started, but fire has been through the roof at least since 5:15 am, causing much of the roof to collapse.

KVOE reports at least two firefighters were reported hurt shortly before 6 am.

Emporia Fire Chief Jack Taylor told KVOE the building was being remodeled.

Street access just west of ESU is currently blocked for the firefighting effort. Merchant and Center are both blocked between 13th and 15th at this time.

This is a developing story.

