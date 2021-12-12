RCPD investigating shooting at Aggieville Bar

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department (RCPD) is asking for the public’s help in regard to a shooting at Tate’s Bar in Aggieville Sunday morning.

According to RCPD, the shooting took place just before 1:30 Sunday morning at the bar.

Police said there was no longer a threat by 3:00 am.

Two people were transported to Ascension Via Christi for treatment of their injuries.

Law enforfcement is looking for any pictures or videos inside or around Tate’s leading up to, during, or immediately after the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact RCPD at (785) 537-2112 or email any content they have to Detective Compagnone at jcompagnone@rileycountypolice.org.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.