Advertisement

RCPD investigating shooting at Aggieville Bar

Riley County Law Enforcement Center
Riley County Law Enforcement Center(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department (RCPD) is asking for the public’s help in regard to a shooting at Tate’s Bar in Aggieville Sunday morning.

According to RCPD, the shooting took place just before 1:30 Sunday morning at the bar.

Police said there was no longer a threat by 3:00 am.

Two people were transported to Ascension Via Christi for treatment of their injuries.

Law enforfcement is looking for any pictures or videos inside or around Tate’s leading up to, during, or immediately after the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact RCPD at (785) 537-2112 or email any content they have to Detective Compagnone at jcompagnone@rileycountypolice.org.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
High Court indefinitely suspends Kansas lawyer following professional misconduct
Autumn Johnson, 21, of Wasilla, Alaska, was killed Sunday while attempting to cross I-70 in...
K-State student killed crossing I-70 remembered as a hero
FILE
After lawyer fails to report indefinite suspension of Missouri license, Kansas Court suspends him for 1 year
Topeka fire crews extinguish a grass fire near 37th and Kansas on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Wind makes flames in Topeka fire seem bigger than they were

Latest News

A family enjoys KCSL's Red Stocking Breakfast at the Pennant on Saturday, December 11, 2021
KCSL’s Red Stocking Breakfast returns
We welcomed more kids into our 13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club Sunday, December 12, 2021
A viewer sent 13 NEWS a photo of an active structure fire at 13th and merchant in Emporia on...
Structure fire underway at Emporia apartment complex
WWII veteran who fought alongside Bob Dole says goodbye at memorial service
WWII veteran who fought alongside Bob Dole says goodbye at memorial service