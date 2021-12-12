Lee scores 38 in K-State road win over South Dakota State

Advertisement

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:07 PM CST
BROOKINGS, SD (WIBW) - K-State 2022 All-American candidate Ayoka Lee put up an impressive stat line of 38 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks in a road win over South Dakota State Saturday.

The Wildcats topped the Jackrabbits 79-73, outscoring South Dakota State 17-9 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Freshman Serena Sundell recorded her first career double-double in the win (16 pts, 10 ast). She also added five boards and five steals.

K-State had 25 assists on 30 baskets and only committed seven turnovers. The ‘Cats outscored their opponent 44-24 in the paint.

Up next, K-State (9-2) will return to Manhattan to host Oregon (5-3) Saturday, Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

