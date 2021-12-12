Kansas State Capitol holds memorial service for Sen. Bob Dole

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Bob Dole took one last tour of his home state this weekend.

Saturday morning, a memorial service was held in his hometown of Russel before he was transported to Topeka for a memorial service at the statehouse.

Hundreds of people filled the Kansas State Capitol Saturday in honor of late Senator Bob Dole.

“It shows you how many peoples’ lives he touched, he’s a giant, he’s a legend, he’s a Kansan, and he never left being a Kansan, he was always proud of his state,” said former Kansas Governor, Sam Brownback.

Bob Dole made an impact on countless lives and served many roles for his country and his state.

“Across the nation people remember Bob Dole as a legislator, a member of Congress, a presidential candidate, and I remember his military service, said US Senator Jerry Moran. “I remember those other things but I remember most prominently his military service to our nation,” he said. “All of us can say today to Bob Dole and all of those who served ‘thank you for your service, we respect you and Bob Dole, we love you.”

Dole made his last visit to his home state this weekend, giving everyone a chance to honor him and the life he lived.

“While it would be easy to recount the awards, honors and allocates, Bob Dole accumulated during his life’s journey, his legacy is not best measured in medals and titles, but rather in the lives he enriched and the countless way he worked to create a better America,” said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.

His memorial service saw remarks from U.S Senators, Governor Laura Kelly, and former U.S Senator, Nancy Kassebaum Baker.

They all shared stories of his years of leadership and heroism and they agreed the thing he will be remembered for the most is his passion for helping others.

“In a recent conversation he told me how he enjoyed trying to help one person everyday, what an amazing attitude at age ninety-eight, think about it, lets just call this the Dole rule,” said former Senator Jim Slattery. “Just think how much better our country would be if we left today’s ceremony with a renewed commitment to live by this simple creed, to help one person everyday, lets live by the dole rule.”

You can watch the full ceremony here.

