Hundreds awaited the arrival of Sen. Dole’s casket at the statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Hundreds of people gathered inside and outside the Kansas statehouse to wait for Dole’s casket arrival to say goodbye.

After departing from Russell early Saturday morning, Dole had one more memorial service before he leaves his home state.

Many gathered from all over the state hours before the estimated arrival time including Kansas American Legion Riders making sure Senator Dole was honored properly, by placing flags all around the Kansas Capitol.

“I don’t think there is a person in Kansas that doesn’t know Bob Dole’s name, I think everyone knows who he is and what he has done for the state and for the veterans and the World War II Memorial in Washington, he was apart of, he had his hands in all of them. I don’t think any of us would not have fond memories of him whether we met him or not,” said Don Harden, Kansas American Legion Riders.

