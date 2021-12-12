FHDC Breakfast with Santa returns with sold out event

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - For the seventh year, Santa made a special appearance to visit with kids at the Flint Hills Discovery Center.

Santa and Mrs. Claus, visited with children at the annual breakfast with Santa event at the Flint Hills Discovery Center on Saturday morning.

“Breakfast with Santa is a great family event where we have activities all throughout the building, crafts, science experiments, all kinds of different things and then families get to take photos with Santa.” Flint Hills Discovery Center Education Supervisor Kat Colburn says.

Children made snow globe ornaments, raced balloons, decorated cookies, and participated in a scavenger hunt while waiting their turn to visit with Santa.

“Seeing what we provide for the community, a great indoor space on those cold winter days.” Colburn says.

Reservations were required to avoid overcrowding throughout the facility.

“We’re still taking our precautions but it’s so great to have people here in person.” Colburn says.

When Santa and Mrs. Claus weren’t taking pictures, they wandered throughout the Discovery Center greeting kids of all ages.

“It is so great to have all of the families back in Discovery Center feels like there’s life in the building again.” Colburn says.

Saturday was the second of two breakfast with Santa events at the Flint Hills Discovery Center, which was limited to 150 guests each of the two days.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.