Dozens gather outside of Lee Arena to welcome back Washburn’s volleyball team

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Dozens of supporters lined up outside of Lee Arena to welcome home the Washburn volleyball team who made a mark in Tampa, finishing #2 in the country.

“It’s an experience of a lifetime, it was one of a kind and we cannot be more thankful to at least be there because we sat there knowing that there is 300 other division two teams that wanted to be in the position we were in and we got to experience it,” said super senior, Kelsey Gordon.

Washburn may have been just shy of a national title, but they are coming back with a spike full of pride.

“We worked very hard for this and just to be able to prove a bunch of people wrong, people didn’t even think we were going to make it out of our regional so to be able to go on and do big things at nationals, it was a really incredible thing that we did,” said senior Faith Rottinghaus.

Gordon says there are several key elements that helped with the team’s success.

“We talk about volleyball being 30% skill and 70% communication and that is what takes teams to different levels is do you have a connection with your teammates but also do you guys just have a love and passion for the game and that is what got us through that run, is we love each other, we fight for each other and you have to be able to communicate with each other, especially in Tampa there was over a 1,000 fans there and it was loud in there and we had to communicate effectively to try to run an offense.”

One of the fans patiently waiting was Dr. Farley who says, he couldn’t be more proud of the team and what it meant for the Washburn community.

“We want Topeka to realize that we are just as much as a part of this community as any other school is, so we want them to come to our matches for volleyball, football, and softball and everything and so far I think they have responded very well to Washburn,”.

