Chiefs blow past Raiders at home, 48-9
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - It took just 17 seconds for the Chiefs to get on the board in Sunday’s home contest against the Raiders — and they’d never look back.
Mike Hughes returned a Raiders fumble for 23 yards into the end zone to give the Chiefs a 7-0 lead early.
Kansas City capped the quarter with a 23-yard TD from Patrick Mahomes to Darrel Williams.
The Chiefs added three more scores unanswered in the second quarter, two from Clyde Edwards-Helaire and one from Josh Gordon. The Raiders answered with a 26-yard FG as the clock expired to escape a first-half shutout.
Harrison Butker opened the third quarter with a 54-yard FG. The Raiders notched their first and only TD of the game on a 4-yd pass from Derek Carr to Hunter Renfrow.
Another Butker FG and 51-yd TD run by Derrick Gore in the fourth would wrap up the Chiefs’ day, giving them the 48-9 win.
The Chiefs have now won six-straight and improve to 9-4 on the year.
They’ll return to action Dec. 16 as they look to avenge their early season loss to the Chargers.
