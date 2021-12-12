Advertisement

Chiefs blow past Raiders at home, 48-9

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes runs a fumble recovery back for a touchdown during...
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes runs a fumble recovery back for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - It took just 17 seconds for the Chiefs to get on the board in Sunday’s home contest against the Raiders — and they’d never look back.

Mike Hughes returned a Raiders fumble for 23 yards into the end zone to give the Chiefs a 7-0 lead early.

Kansas City capped the quarter with a 23-yard TD from Patrick Mahomes to Darrel Williams.

The Chiefs added three more scores unanswered in the second quarter, two from Clyde Edwards-Helaire and one from Josh Gordon. The Raiders answered with a 26-yard FG as the clock expired to escape a first-half shutout.

Harrison Butker opened the third quarter with a 54-yard FG. The Raiders notched their first and only TD of the game on a 4-yd pass from Derek Carr to Hunter Renfrow.

Another Butker FG and 51-yd TD run by Derrick Gore in the fourth would wrap up the Chiefs’ day, giving them the 48-9 win.

The Chiefs have now won six-straight and improve to 9-4 on the year.

They’ll return to action Dec. 16 as they look to avenge their early season loss to the Chargers.

