Wind makes flames in Topeka fire seem bigger than they were

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters battled a fire near 37th and Kansas Friday night.

Many people had reported seeing large flames in the area behind Binswanger glass.

The Topeka Fire Department tells us that the fire burned between the railroad tracks and the businesses in the area. They say the wind made it appear larger than it was.

The fire had burned some dry grass brush in the area, but crews had the fire contained and mostly out by the time 13 NEWS arrived on the scene.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.